Desjardins Has Positive Forecast for TSE:AYA FY2026 Earnings

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.43.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

AYA stock opened at C$16.83 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.