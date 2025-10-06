Desjardins Predicts Increased Earnings for Integra Resources

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITRG opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $532.60 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.84. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,570 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

