Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DEO stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.