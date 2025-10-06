Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.