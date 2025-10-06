Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $309.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.97. The company has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

