East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,193,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 867% from the average daily volume of 123,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$271,470.00, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.59.

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

