Equity Residential $EQR Stock Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,588 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 40.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 39.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,544,000 after buying an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3%

EQR stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.53%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.