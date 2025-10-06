Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ERO stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.24. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

