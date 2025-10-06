Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everspin Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $11.39 on Friday. Everspin Tech has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 million, a PE ratio of 162.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $174,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,783.55. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,272 shares of company stock valued at $192,963. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Tech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the second quarter worth $25,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth $68,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Everspin Tech by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

