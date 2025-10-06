Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $651.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $675.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

