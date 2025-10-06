Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 25,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

