Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Up 137.7% in September

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,400 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FDCF opened at $49.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.20. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

