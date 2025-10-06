Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

View Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,440,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $334,805,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,677,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,900,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.