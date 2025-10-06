Financial Analysis: TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) and Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

TruGolf has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datalex has a beta of 20.14, suggesting that its share price is 1,914% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TruGolf and Datalex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 1 1 2 0 2.25 Datalex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

TruGolf currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,015.23%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than Datalex.

This table compares TruGolf and Datalex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $21.86 million 0.15 -$8.80 million ($48.19) -0.05 Datalex $27.48 million 0.02 -$10.23 million N/A N/A

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datalex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and Datalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf -52.55% N/A -60.13% Datalex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TruGolf beats Datalex on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize. and differentiate offers; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, an AI-powered real-time pricing product that enables airlines to move beyond fixed fare classes to a customer-centric world. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

