Financial Comparison: BARK (NYSE:BARK) & bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

bpost has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares bpost and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost -6.15% 4.71% 0.77% BARK -6.34% -15.32% -5.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost $4.68 billion 0.10 -$221.94 million ($1.53) -1.54 BARK $484.18 million 0.28 -$32.88 million ($0.17) -4.72

This table compares bpost and BARK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BARK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bpost. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bpost, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for bpost and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost 0 0 0 0 0.00 BARK 1 1 2 0 2.25

BARK has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 227.31%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than bpost.

Summary

BARK beats bpost on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

