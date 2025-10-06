First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:AG opened at $12.11 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,209.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,433,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,448,000 after purchasing an additional 890,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,475,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,614 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,666,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821,751 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 9,964,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,013,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

