Foran Mining FY2026 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foran Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Foran Mining Stock Up 1.6%

Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 0.64. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marie Inkster bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$64,504.65. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,429.60. This represents a 179.55% increase in their position. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.