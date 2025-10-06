Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Short Interest Down 29.5% in September

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 367,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 520,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FLIN opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

