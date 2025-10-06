Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $51.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

