Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
NYSE:YMM opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.02.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
