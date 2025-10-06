Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 31.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 530,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,463,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,386 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 373.1% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 294,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 232,190 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 17.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 272,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YMM opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.