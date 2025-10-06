German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GABC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.13 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $33,471.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $237,263.40. The trade was a 16.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,352 shares of company stock valued at $133,482 over the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2,933.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4,548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Analyst Recommendations for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

