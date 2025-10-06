German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GABC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.13 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $33,471.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $237,263.40. The trade was a 16.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,352 shares of company stock valued at $133,482 over the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2,933.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4,548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

