Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.3750.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 358.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -561.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently -1,428.57%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

