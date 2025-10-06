Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.3750.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 358.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -561.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently -1,428.57%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

