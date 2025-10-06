Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) vs. MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Critical Review

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) and MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Construction and MC Endeavors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 3.89% 21.64% 7.65% MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Construction and MC Endeavors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $4.08 billion 1.17 $126.35 million $3.06 35.70 MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than MC Endeavors.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Construction has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MC Endeavors has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Granite Construction and MC Endeavors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 1 0 1 0 2.00 MC Endeavors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Granite Construction presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.43%. Given Granite Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than MC Endeavors.

Summary

Granite Construction beats MC Endeavors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates, asphalt concrete, liquid asphalt, and recycled materials production for internal use in our construction projects and sale to third parties. It also offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, railways, residential development, and energy development; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc. develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dana Point, California.

