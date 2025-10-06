Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,154,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,199,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 863,347 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7,365.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 817,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 806,543 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

