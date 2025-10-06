Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $39.66 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $651.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

