G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 609,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,186,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

