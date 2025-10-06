Guess? (NYSE:GES) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Financial Comparison

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Guess? shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Guess? shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and Guess?’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Guess? 1.01% 16.44% 3.05%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

J-Long Group has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess? has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for J-Long Group and Guess?, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guess? 0 4 0 0 2.00

Guess? has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Guess?’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guess? is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J-Long Group and Guess?”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group $39.08 million 0.47 $2.59 million N/A N/A Guess? $3.00 billion 0.29 $60.42 million $0.16 105.28

Guess? has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Summary

Guess? beats J-Long Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels, as well as through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

