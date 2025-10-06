HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Maplebear Inc. $CART

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Get Maplebear alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after acquiring an additional 546,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,226,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 482,327 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 810,510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,832,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 370,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,986,367 shares of company stock worth $238,211,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.8%

Maplebear stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.