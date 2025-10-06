Head-To-Head Analysis: Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) versus Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cannlabs and Embecta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Embecta $1.10 billion 0.76 $78.30 million $1.43 10.01

Analyst Recommendations

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Cannlabs.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cannlabs and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannlabs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Embecta 0 3 1 1 2.60

Embecta has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Embecta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embecta is more favorable than Cannlabs.

Volatility and Risk

Cannlabs has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cannlabs and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A Embecta 7.58% -23.40% 14.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Embecta beats Cannlabs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannlabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

