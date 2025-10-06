Head-To-Head Comparison: MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and America Movil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America Movil and MTN Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil $47.69 billion 1.33 $1.13 billion $0.94 22.29 MTN Group $10.27 billion 1.53 -$523.72 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

America Movil has higher revenue and earnings than MTN Group.

America Movil has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for America Movil and MTN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil 0 5 2 1 2.50 MTN Group 1 0 0 1 2.50

America Movil presently has a consensus target price of $18.77, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. Given America Movil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe America Movil is more favorable than MTN Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of America Movil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil 6.11% 12.59% 3.12% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

America Movil pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. America Movil pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

America Movil beats MTN Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America Movil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions to small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

