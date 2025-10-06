Head to Head Contrast: Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adient and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 3 6 2 0 1.91 Schaeffler 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Adient presently has a consensus price target of $22.63, suggesting a potential downside of 12.72%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Schaeffler.

This table compares Adient and Schaeffler”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.69 billion 0.14 $18.00 million ($2.65) -9.78 Schaeffler $19.68 billion N/A -$683.89 million $0.24 20.00

Adient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schaeffler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -1.53% 8.25% 2.02% Schaeffler -3.86% -2.38% -0.45%

Summary

Adient beats Schaeffler on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific/China. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives. This division provides rolling bearing application and products, such as wheel, ball, and needle roller bearings; and mechanical components and mechatronic systems for steering and other chassis applications, including Space Drive, a steer-by-wire system. The Automotive Aftermarket division offers components and repair solutions for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, and offroad sectors under the LuK, INA, and FAG brand names, as well as service for repair shops under the REPXPERT brand. The Industrial division develops and manufactures rotary and linear bearing solutions, drive technology components and systems, and service solutions, such as sensor-based condition monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, rail, offroad, two wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

