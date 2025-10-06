Head-To-Head Contrast: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) vs. CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and CCSC Technology International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $6.93 million 0.78 -$4.30 million ($1.28) -0.62 CCSC Technology International $17.63 million 0.92 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Profitability

CCSC Technology International has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

This table compares BIO-key International and CCSC Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -60.92% -92.10% -45.86% CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BIO-key International and CCSC Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 1 0 0 0 1.00 CCSC Technology International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCSC Technology International has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCSC Technology International beats BIO-key International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

