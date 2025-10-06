Head to Head Contrast: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) versus Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Free Report) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intelsat and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Planet Labs PBC 1 1 9 0 2.73

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $8.56, indicating a potential downside of 44.01%. Given Intelsat’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intelsat is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $244.35 million 19.27 -$123.20 million ($0.30) -50.96

This table compares Intelsat and Planet Labs PBC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intelsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC -34.46% -20.25% -13.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Intelsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

