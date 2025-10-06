Head to Head Contrast: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) & zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VTEX and zSpace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $226.71 million 3.54 $12.00 million $0.08 54.94 zSpace $38.10 million 0.64 -$20.82 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

VTEX has higher revenue and earnings than zSpace.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VTEX and zSpace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 3 0 2.60 zSpace 1 0 4 1 2.83

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 73.49%. zSpace has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 880.39%. Given zSpace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe zSpace is more favorable than VTEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.7% of zSpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and zSpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX 5.80% 5.27% 3.66% zSpace N/A N/A -126.38%

Summary

VTEX beats zSpace on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

