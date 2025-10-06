Head-To-Head Review: Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) vs. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ECD Automotive Design and Bollinger Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bollinger Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design -51.29% N/A -73.94% Bollinger Innovations -5,005.77% N/A -318.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Bollinger Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Bollinger Innovations”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $25.17 million 0.22 -$10.77 million ($14.40) -0.26 Bollinger Innovations $9.34 million 0.10 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

ECD Automotive Design has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -3.36, suggesting that its share price is 436% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Bollinger Innovations on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

