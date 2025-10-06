Head to Head Survey: Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) vs. American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Datasea and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Noble Gas 2 6 3 1 2.25

American Noble Gas has a consensus price target of $17.18, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given American Noble Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Noble Gas is more favorable than Datasea.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Datasea has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datasea and American Noble Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $71.62 million 0.23 -$5.09 million N/A N/A American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 3.48 $3.16 billion $0.77 21.04

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -7.10% -155.68% -76.04% American Noble Gas 16.42% 29.41% 18.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Datasea on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

