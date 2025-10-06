Head to Head Survey: Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) versus Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Westrock 1.14% 5.90% 2.36% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smurfit Westrock and Orchids Paper Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Westrock 0 2 9 0 2.82 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.31%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Orchids Paper Products”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Westrock $21.11 billion 1.04 $319.00 million $0.66 63.54 Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smurfit Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats Orchids Paper Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

