Head to Head Survey: Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) versus TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) and Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Risk & Volatility

TC Energy has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yankuang Energy Group has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Yankuang Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TC Energy pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TC Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy 1 3 7 2 2.77 Yankuang Energy Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TC Energy and Yankuang Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

TC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given TC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Yankuang Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Energy and Yankuang Energy Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy $10.05 billion 5.71 $3.43 billion $2.93 18.83 Yankuang Energy Group $17.32 billion 0.75 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

TC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yankuang Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares TC Energy and Yankuang Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy 28.98% 11.22% 3.31% Yankuang Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of TC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TC Energy beats Yankuang Energy Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products. The company also provides electricity and related heat supply; railway, river, and lakes transportation; coal mining technology development, transfer, and consultation; underground mines and coal mine management; supply chain management; factoring; engineering; water pollution control; equity investment fund and corporate asset management, investment advisory and corporate management, foreign investment fund, and trading services; solar and wind power, and production management; and financial services, as well as operates as a trade broker and agent. In addition, it engages in the processing, sale, and transportation of coal; coal resource exploration development; LTCC technology development and equipment rental activities; house and financial leasing; wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; real estate development and operation, and property management; investment and management of mineral resources; and logistics storage and leasing activities. The company was formerly known as Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited and changed its name to Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shandong Energy Group Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.