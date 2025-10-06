Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $8.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 255.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

