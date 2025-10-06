Hilltop National Bank Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

