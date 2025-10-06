Hilltop National Bank Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after buying an additional 245,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $346.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

