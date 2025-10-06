Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 13,831 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hilltop National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $651.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

