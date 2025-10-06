Hilltop National Bank Invests $100,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,753,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,091,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,290,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

