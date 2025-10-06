Hilltop National Bank Makes New $66,000 Investment in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4,694.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,190.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Zacks Research cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $59.50 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.534 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

