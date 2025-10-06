Hilltop National Bank Makes New $68,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.60 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

