Hilltop National Bank Makes New $70,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TEL opened at $221.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $224.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

