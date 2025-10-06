Hilltop National Bank Makes New $72,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 115,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $300.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

