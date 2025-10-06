Hilltop National Bank Makes New $80,000 Investment in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 699.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 137,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 120,516 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,537. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.0%

WBS opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

