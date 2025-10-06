Hilltop National Bank Makes New $82,000 Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 209.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $681.46 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.34.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

