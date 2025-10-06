Hilltop National Bank Makes New $82,000 Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 209.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
SPOT stock opened at $681.46 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
