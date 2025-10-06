Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $140.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

